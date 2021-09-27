Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.07 Million Investment in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAMMU. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,010,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of RAMMU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.20. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

