Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 4.98% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PANA remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,005. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

