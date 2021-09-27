Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 597,159 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 597,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Foresight Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Foresight Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.