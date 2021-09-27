Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,391 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

