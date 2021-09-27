Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $3.31 Million Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 335,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCAP. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,732 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $10,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 564,800 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 128.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 455,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

LCAP remained flat at $$9.93 on Monday. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,767. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.