I/O Coin Market Cap Hits $2.27 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $57.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00364870 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00939353 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000227 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,131,444 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.