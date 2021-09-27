ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches One Day Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00103258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.93 or 0.99813588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.76 or 0.07022498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00772027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

