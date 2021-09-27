Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.60. 4,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.