Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Raised by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,533 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Infosys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $23.03. 70,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,286. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

