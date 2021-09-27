InsaneCoin (INSN) Market Cap Hits $196,142.51

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 207.8% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $196,142.51 and $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00365096 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002197 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.00939777 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,771,227 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

