Insider Selling: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Md Lindstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harrow Health alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40.

Shares of HROW traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.59. 186,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,442. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $257.91 million, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 343,111 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HROW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harrow Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.