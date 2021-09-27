Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells 5,322 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20.
- On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.
- On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.
iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,354. The firm has a market cap of $955.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
