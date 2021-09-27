Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells 5,322 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20.

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,354. The firm has a market cap of $955.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

