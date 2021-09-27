Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells 11,625 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.

ITOS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. 141,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

