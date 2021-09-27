Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells 11,625 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.
ITOS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. 141,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
