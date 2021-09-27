Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells 20,900 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OLO stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.01. 979,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,990. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.