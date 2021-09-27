Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,271,529.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $1,941,631.34.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $2,593,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. 637,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,314. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

