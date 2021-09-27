Insider Selling: Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Insider Sells 17,941 Shares of Stock

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 249,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,617. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $330.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 168,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

