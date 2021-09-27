Insider Selling: Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Insider Sells 17,941 Shares of Stock

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 249,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,617. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $330.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.45.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.
