Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,821,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,778. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

