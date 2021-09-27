Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.32% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $215,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $118.60. 27,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.