Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 1.9% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $107,047,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after acquiring an additional 273,138 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after acquiring an additional 220,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $137.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,099. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day moving average of $176.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

