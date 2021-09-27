Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,761 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

DLTR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.79. 25,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.51. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.