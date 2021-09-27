Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,141 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. comprises 5.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.85. 10,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

