Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,030 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the quarter. IAA makes up approximately 1.9% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IAA by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,885 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of IAA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.67. 3,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,655. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.