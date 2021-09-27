Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,401 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. WNS makes up about 3.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of WNS worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 30.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,748 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,429,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,279,000 after purchasing an additional 204,337 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $82.68. 271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,330. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $84.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

