Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 27th (AAPL, BURBY, CASI, CBU, CCEP, CDAK, CGNT, CHEK, CPCAY, CPK)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 27th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $150.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering from $40.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

