iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,061 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000.

IYT stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $250.70. 181,630 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.48.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

