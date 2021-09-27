iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 4,913 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.