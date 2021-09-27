Jack W. Schuler Acquires 27,353 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.31. 386,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,025. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

