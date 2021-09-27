Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman Sells 6,100 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $587,851.25.

Shares of Jamf stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $39.65. 438,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Jamf by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jamf by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jamf by 51.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period.

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.