Kalmar (KALM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127,130.00

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $127,130.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00004569 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00065998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00101195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00139581 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,267.52 or 0.99974890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.56 or 0.06907973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.07 or 0.00752324 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,161 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

