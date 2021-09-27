Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 266,982 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,223,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Comcast by 377.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,697 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.22. 136,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.