Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $10.91 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 105.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.44. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $212.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

