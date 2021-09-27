Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $11.34 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $503.31. 7,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

