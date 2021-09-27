Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $12.23 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,227,000. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.14. 91,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,659,371. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

