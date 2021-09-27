Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $6.65 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.73. 407,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,003,379. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

