Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $7.63 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.61. 34,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.