Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $8.51 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,750,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,770 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 130,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 232,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.39.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.86. 15,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

