Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.78. 115,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,016,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,241 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,847. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

