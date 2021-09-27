Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,687. The firm has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

