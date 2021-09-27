Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded up $3.73 on Monday, hitting $211.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,922. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

