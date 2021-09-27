Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,260 shares of company stock worth $36,332,449 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.21. 81,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,527. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

