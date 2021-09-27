Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 139,525 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,514,000. Facebook makes up 2.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.76. The stock had a trading volume of 196,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,495,762. The firm has a market cap of $986.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500,540 shares of company stock valued at $903,372,931 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.