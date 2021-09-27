Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $6.71 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.56. 23,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.49.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.