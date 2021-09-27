Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,000. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $583.49. 69,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The firm has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

