Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$783,866.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06.

Shares of KXS traded down C$6.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$186.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$223.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$185.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$162.48. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,880.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on KXS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$204.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

