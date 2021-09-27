Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.72

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 717622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

The company has a market cap of $626.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

