Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Lion alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.10.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.