Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.30

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

