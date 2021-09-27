Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and CoinMex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00065998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00101195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00139581 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,267.52 or 0.99974890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.56 or 0.06907973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.07 or 0.00752324 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

