Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.