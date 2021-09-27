MAPS Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.67 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. MAPS has a total market cap of $42.67 million and approximately $424,327.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,276,307 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

